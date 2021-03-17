Report: Saints sign fullback Alex Armah

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have agreed to terms with former Carolina fullback Alex Armah, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Armah, 26, has played all four seasons in Carolina, after being taken in the sixth round in the 2017 draft.

He has three touchdowns in his career.

Armah is the first signing the Saints have with a player from another team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.