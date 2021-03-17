Advertisement

Report: Saints sign fullback Alex Armah

Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah runs during warms up before an NFL football game against...
Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah runs during warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(Brian Blanco | Associated Press)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have agreed to terms with former Carolina fullback Alex Armah, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Armah, 26, has played all four seasons in Carolina, after being taken in the sixth round in the 2017 draft.

He has three touchdowns in his career.

Armah is the first signing the Saints have with a player from another team.

