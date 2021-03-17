Advertisement

Saints trade Malcom Brown to the Jaguars

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) wars up before an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) wars up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.(Butch Dill | Associated Press)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints made their first trade of the 2021 offseason by sending defensive tackle Malcom Brown to the Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report the trade.

The Saints will get an undisclosed draft pick for Brown.

Brown played two seasons in the Black and Gold. He registered 61 tackles and three sacks in New Orleans.

Saints will save almost $5 million against the cap by trading Brown. Brown gets a 2-year deal worth $11 million with $8 million guaranteed according to Rapoport.

