Saints trade Malcom Brown to the Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints made their first trade of the 2021 offseason by sending defensive tackle Malcom Brown to the Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report the trade.

Source: The #Saints have traded DL Malcolm Brown to the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

The Saints will get an undisclosed draft pick for Brown.

Brown played two seasons in the Black and Gold. He registered 61 tackles and three sacks in New Orleans.

Saints will save almost $5 million against the cap by trading Brown. Brown gets a 2-year deal worth $11 million with $8 million guaranteed according to Rapoport.

