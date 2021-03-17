Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy announces $19.6 million in Hurricane Laura relief funds

Senator John Kennedy, R-LA
Senator John Kennedy, R-LA(Graeme Jennings | AP)
By Jess Andrews
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by the Office of Senator John Kennedy:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $19,623,422 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide relief for the destruction caused by Hurricane Laura.

“Hurricane Laura devastated our state, damaging tens of thousands of homes and causing billions of dollars of damage. These funds will help get our state back on its feet and provide much-needed help to those who suffered.”

Sen. John Kennedy

The funds were a result of a cost-share adjustment, and were awarded for the following purposes:

  • $10,156,500 for debris removal to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
  • $3,842,204.50 for Emergency Protective Measures to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative
  • $2,833,659 for debris removal to the City of Sulphur
  • $1,669,785.80 for Emergency Protective Measures to the Louisiana Department of Military
  • $1,121,273.44 for debris removal in Beauregard Parish

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Kennedy Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects
Alyssa Herbert
RPSO seeks public’s assistance locating juvenile Alyssa Herbert
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Larry L. Sistrunk
Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
New bill aims to help fight substance abuse
Caro's Authentic Mexican/Caribbean Cuisine in Alexandria, La.
TV Dinners: Caro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
TV Dinners: Caro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
An Alexandria man is still fighting to recover after accidentally being caught in the middle of...
Alexandria family still struggling after 2019 police chase crash