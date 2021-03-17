Sen. Kennedy announces $19.6 million in Hurricane Laura relief funds

The following was released to us by the Office of Senator John Kennedy:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $19,623,422 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide relief for the destruction caused by Hurricane Laura.

“Hurricane Laura devastated our state, damaging tens of thousands of homes and causing billions of dollars of damage. These funds will help get our state back on its feet and provide much-needed help to those who suffered.”

The funds were a result of a cost-share adjustment, and were awarded for the following purposes:

$10,156,500 for debris removal to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

$3,842,204.50 for Emergency Protective Measures to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative

$2,833,659 for debris removal to the City of Sulphur

$1,669,785.80 for Emergency Protective Measures to the Louisiana Department of Military

$1,121,273.44 for debris removal in Beauregard Parish

