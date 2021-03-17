Severe weather information, local closures

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to compile a list of information and local closures due to severe weather in our area. Please check back for more updates.

Rapides Parish: Schools that normally dismiss at 2:30 will dismiss at 11:30. And the later dismissals will happen as drivers arrive. Parents can pick their children up early as needed.

Vernon Parish: All Vernon Parish Schools will be dismissed early due to severe weather March 17. The schools will operate on a half-day schedule.

Avoyelles Parish: Due to potential severe weather, all APSB schools will dismiss 3 hours early Wednesday. LaSAS at 12:45, BHS at 12:50, MES and MHS at 1:00 and all other schools at 1:05. APSB offices will close at 1:30 p.m.

Grant Parish: Grant Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday

St. Frances Cabrini School in Alexandria: Early dismissal at noon

CLTCC: Due to the threat of imminent and severe weather, the following CLTCC Campuses will close at Noon today: Alexandria, Ferriday, Lamar Salter, Sabine Valley, and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles. CLTCC will work with Students and Staff at neighboring campuses on an individual basis where necessary.

Kollege Kamp - closed Wednesday