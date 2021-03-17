Southern plans to use Skelton and Lampley against TSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars had a week to refocus and re-energize following the embarrassing loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, as they begin a four-game road stretch Saturday, March 20, in Houston.

The quarterback topic has resurfaced on The Bluff. Head coach Dawson Odums said they plan to use both Ladarius Skelton and John Lampley.

No matter who the man is under center, he is going to need more production from his pass-catchers. Against UAPB, Southern receivers totaled seven drops.

Texas Southern also goes into this contest with some mystery at quarterback. Head Coach Clarence McKinney told reporters Monday that it will be a game-time decision on who will start between Devin Williams and Thaddeus Peyton.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

