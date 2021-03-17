Titans sign former Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tennesse Titans are signing former Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to his agent Neil Schwartz. The Saints released Jenkins earlier offseason as part of the roster purge to get under the salary cap.

Jenkins started 13 games for the Saints last season and finished with three interceptions.

The Saints have a need at starting cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore. According to the NFL Network, the team could have interest in Richard Sherman.

