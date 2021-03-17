Advertisement

Titans sign former Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins

(WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tennesse Titans are signing former Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to his agent Neil Schwartz. The Saints released Jenkins earlier offseason as part of the roster purge to get under the salary cap.

Jenkins started 13 games for the Saints last season and finished with three interceptions.

The Saints have a need at starting cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore. According to the NFL Network, the team could have interest in Richard Sherman.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
NPSO: Remains of woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found in Cane River
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
2 hurt in Sunday night shooting, no suspects
Alyssa Herbert
RPSO seeks public’s assistance locating juvenile Alyssa Herbert
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in...
Two minors shot on Bennett Street, APD investigating.
Larry L. Sistrunk
Man wanted for shootings in Chicago arrested in Mansura

Latest News

Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah runs during warms up before an NFL football game against...
Report: Saints sign fullback Alex Armah
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) wars up before an NFL football game...
Saints trade Malcom Brown to the Jaguars
LSU quarterbacks Myles Brennan (No. 15), TJ Finley (No. 11), and Max Johnson (No. 14)
Myles Brennan the favorite to land LSU’s starting QB gig
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash