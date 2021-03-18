Advertisement

Alexandria resident stepping up to stop crime rate in the city

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - More community members are stepping up in response to the recent spike in crime in the City of Alexandria.

Sterling Brown, a local barber, is one of many in Alexandria that is hoping to have more community meetings to address the recent shootings and to slow down the rise in violence in the city.

“We want to give our youth better options than what they have right now. We want to come up with a comprehensive game plan so that when we do sit down and talk to our elected officials to try to help solve this problem of crime and the murder rate in this city,” said Brown.

In 2021 so far, the Alexandria Police Department has already reported 12 fatal shootings. The City of Alexandria reported 24 homicides all of last year, so the city is halfway to reaching last year’s number only two and a half months into this year.

Brown is now putting on a community meeting called “Do Black Lives Really Matter?” He said the goal is not to involve elected officials, but to actually hear from the families of the victims involved in the shootings and figure out safer and better options for the youth.

“Communication is key, but we have to start asking where the parents are and what their involvement in these situations is. We lose too many of them from 13 to 17 years old to the senseless crimes with gun violence,” said Brown. “For the victims’ families coming out to speak, I encourage people to come out and hear what they have to say.”

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2415 S. MacArthur Drive.

