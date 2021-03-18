Advertisement

Alexandria police: Two bodies located on Tulane Avenue

By KALB staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a crime scene in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Tulane Avenue, where two bodies were located Thursday afternoon by a cadaver dog.

APD, with the assistance of Alexandria Fire Department Search and Rescue, was following up on leads in a missing persons case when the discovery was made. The victims have not been identified at this time.

“This is a terrible tragedy. We are very early in our investigation and do not have any details we can share at this time,” said Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Out of respect for the victims’ families, we ask that people refrain from speculating and allow our investigators to complete their work. We will provide more information then.”

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene on Thursday.

