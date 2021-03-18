Advertisement

Former LSU President F. King Alexander releases statement following Title IX report

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU President, F. King Alexander has a released a video message following a nearly six-hour meeting by the Oregon State University Board of Trustees Wednesday, March 17.

RELATED: Oregon State places former LSU President F. King Alexander on probation following Husch Blackwell report

In the two-minute message, Alexander acknowledges the Oregon State University community after a recent Title IX report published by Husch Blackwell detailed sexual assault allegations being mishandled on LSU’s campus.

