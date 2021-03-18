Goose injured by an arrow in Colorado and rescued by police is expected to make a full recovery

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were able to track down an injured goose on Tuesday and give it a helping hand after it appears someone shot the bird with an arrow.

Boulder Police shared video of the rescue on Wednesday. Since March 5, Boulder Police Animal Protection officers have been working to capture him after receiving reports of the injured goose. It isn’t clear if the injury was intentional.

“Despite his serious injury, the goose has been quite mobile, able to walk, swim and fly, making his rescue extremely difficult,” police posted to Facebook. “But four officers worked together yesterday afternoon to corral him with food and nets to safely catch him. They then carefully used bolt cutters to remove part of the arrow.”

If anyone has any information about how this goose was injured, they’re asked to please call Boulder Police dispatch at 303-441-3333.

The goose was taken to Planned Pethood International for surgery. On Thursday, the Boulder Police Department provided a positive update. The goose underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery!

How about a HAPPY update for Goose? He’s recuperating well at @Greenwood_CO today after undergoing surgery yesterday to remove the arrow. He’s even eating a little bit of food & is expected to make a full recovery #boulder #ThursdayMotivation https://t.co/FmC4FbrAlX pic.twitter.com/iR32A8v71f — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 18, 2021

