Zach Vargas’ 32 points seal Simpson’s second Class C Title

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - Simpson senior point guard Zach Vargas told the media, following their win over Ebard, that he “sucks at shooting”. Clearly, that was far from the truth.

The 5-7 senior launched 10 triples finishing with 32 points to lead the Broncos to their second title in three years. Vargas was also unanimously selected as Player of the Game.

“I just knew I was hot from the line,” Vargas said. “With it being my last game, that’s all I could think about. It’s my senior year, that was it.”

However, each of those shots held more weight when you also consider who he was playing for. On August 6, 2020, Vargas’ grandmother, Victoria Scott, passed away from COVID-19.

“She was the woman of my life,” Vargas said. “I dedicated that trophy to her.”

Losing his grandmother was just one of many challenges. To add to the list, Vargas sat out his junior year due to an Achilles tear.

“Whenever I tore my ACL, I thought I was done,” Vargas said. “My teammates and family kept me going. I’m also a competition, so I wanted to win so bad.”

They say challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes them meaningful, and for Zach Vargas, that holds true.

