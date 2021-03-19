AJLI names Grace Semones for AJLI DEI Workgroup

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AJLI) - The Association of Junior League International (AJLI) announced February 16, 2021, as part of their Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Action Plan, the 25 women selected to join the League Members DEI Workgroup. Grace Semones, a local member of The Junior League of Alexandria, was selected as 1 of only 25 from over 125,000 members of AJLI.

The Workgroup will assist and advise the AJLI CEO in developing and maintaining a centralized, organizational culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Grace Semones was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya in Africa. She moved to the United Sates 16 years ago to get a quality education. She graduated with a Civil Engineering Degree from Louisiana Tech. She later obtained her master’s degree in Math and Statistics and teaches at LSUE at the LSUA Campus. Grace is married and has 4 children.

Grace joined the Junior League of Alexandria (JLA) in 2014 and became an active member in June 2015. She has been a huge asset to the League. Grace has served in the League in numerous ways on the A Very Merry Market Committee, Community Impact including Kidzfest and Girls on the Run’s Inspirational Village, Placement for the League and currently serving on the Nominating Committee. Grace was recently placed on the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce at JLA. She volunteers not only for the Junior League of Alexandria, but also the Hope House Board and Rotary.

“Grace is a phenomenal woman. She is strong, confident and inspires the ladies in our League. I can’t wait to see Grace continue to grow as an exceptional woman and in doing so enhance our League.” says Keary Coffin, President JLA.

The Junior League of Alexandria is honored to have one of its very own members, Grace Semones, to serve on the International Level of the Junior League.

