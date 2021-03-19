Advertisement

Britney Spears reportedly considering an Oprah interview

Britney Spears fans hold signs outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's...
Britney Spears fans hold signs outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Spears and lawyers for her father Jamie Spears jointly asked the judge to delay an accounting and status report on the conservatorship until April 27. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
(WVUE) - Britney Spears may be preparing to tell her side of the story, according to a new report.

Spears, the focus of a recent New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” is reportedly interested in sitting down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source told Entertainment Weekly.

“She’s always hated doing interviews, but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice,” the source added. “At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview, but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

The source also says Spears has been “much happier lately” since the release of the documentary and the outpouring of support from fans.

“While she hasn’t been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood,” the source added.

The pop icon, 39, has been in the headlines for months now as drama over her ongoing conservatorship has intensified.

In February, a judge ruled that Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, did not have the sole power to delegate the singer’s investments after she petitioned to have him removed as conservator last year.

While a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied her petition, a wealth management company was appointed as co-conservator.

Jamie Spears has repeatedly emphasized the need for the conservatorship in order to protect his daughter from those who would, or already have, preyed on her.

Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, has said repeatedly that her goal is to have her father out entirely.

Ingham says he plans to file a petition and ask the court on their next hearing, April 27, to make Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s current “care manager,” a permanent conservator.

The documentary has few new revelations. But its historical look at the circumstances that led to the establishment of the conservatorship in 2008 has spurred sympathy for Britney Spears and brought greater attention to the case and the #FreeBritney movement of fans who want to see her released and given control of her life.

Those fans increasingly include celebrities. Many, including Bette Midler and Kim Kardashian, tweeted the #FreeBritney hashtag after the documentary aired. Miley Cyrus shouted “We love Britney!” during her pre-Super Bowl performance.

Pitbull, at a Hollywood news conference, said, “as far as what’s going on with Britney, that’s been going on for many, many, many years. Hopefully, they can break this cycle. And hopefully, she gets a chance to control her own destiny.”

