Installation of thermoplastic pavement markings to begin next week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is set to begin on Monday, March 22, to install thermoplastic pavement markings on several city streets.

This project will consist of replacing the existing painted pavement markings at the following locations on Second Street and Old Robeline Road with new thermoplastic pavement markings:

Second Street – Replacement of crosswalk markings at St. Denis Street, Church Street, Trudeau Street, and Touline Street as well as replacement of markings at University Parkway.

Old Robeline Road – Replacement of intersection markings at University Parkway and replacement of left-turn lane markings at entrances into businesses between University Parkway and Amanda Street.

Thermoplastic is a pavement marking material that is a 100% solid, environmentally and user-safe compound. These markings are expected to last longer than the previously installed painted markings.

During the installation process, the contractor will maintain one-lane, two-way traffic. Traffic delays are expected to be minimal during the timeline of this project. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting.

The City of Natchitoches appreciates the public’s patience during this time and asks when traveling through the area motorists proceed with caution and follow flagger instructions.

