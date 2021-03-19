LifeShare Blood Center partners with Albertsons for weeklong blood drives

The following information has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center and Albertsons:

It may not be the same as a stimulus check, but free groceries are ahead for those willing to help others.

LifeShare Blood Center and Albertsons are partnering for multiple blood drives throughout Louisiana from Monday, March 22 – Saturday, March 27. Shoppers who donate blood at any of the LifeShare/Albertsons mobile blood drives will receive a $20 Albertsons gift card, along with a free LifeShare Blood Center t-shirt of their choice.

Blood drives will take place at Albertsons locations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Broussard, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Texarkana.

LifeShare has been affected by numerous unprecedented challenges this past year making it extremely difficult to supply our over 100 hospital and medical facility partners throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Southern Arkansas with lifesaving blood and plasma. These challenges include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent state-wide winter storms which halted almost all blood collections and deliveries.

In response to these and other challenges, Albertsons is providing $20 gift cards to blood donors. Albertsons is committed to strong community partnerships, as well as encouraging their customers to support community causes.

“It is with great pride that we announce this week of blood drives across the state, and we encourage the valued customers of Albertsons as well as current and brand-new blood donors to come out, get educated, give back, and buy some groceries!” says LifeShare Blood Center Director of Marketing & Communications, Kourtney M. Washington.

Gift cards will only be available to qualified donors who give blood at Albertsons locations during the event. Donors should be at least sixteen years old and have a photo ID. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome! To schedule an appointment, or for more information, visit www.lifeshare.org/giftcard.

Alexandria location: 2265 South MacArthur Drive (March 22 - 27)

Monday - Friday: 12pm - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 3pm

