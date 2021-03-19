LSUA’s Elizabeth Jonson named PR Practitioner of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Public Relations Association of Louisiana-Central Chapter (PRAL) has recognized Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Elizabeth Jonson as the organization’s Practitioner of the Year. The presentation was made as part of the group’s Cypress Awards Luncheon last week.

“The Practitioner of the Year is the highest honor that PRAL awards,” said Melissa LaBorde, APR, President of the Central Chapter. “I am very excited to be able to present it to my LSUA colleague this year.”

The award recognizes public relations professionals who have distinguished themselves over the past year. Nominees must live and work within the state of Louisiana, must have demonstrated professionalism and integrity in their work in the public relations field, and must have demonstrated skills, actions and achievements that are deserving of special recognition over the past year.

Jonson was nominated for her “amazing work over the past year to keep LSUA in the news despite a pandemic,” said Kelli M. West in her nomination letter. “Between ribbon cuttings, drive-through graduation, and the economic dashboard reports, LSUA has kept the community informed and has continued to progress during this tough time.”

During the presentation, Jonson was also commended for her outstanding work in stabilizing the Department of Strategic Communication on campus. “Her work within the university, and particularly her work with the chancellor and leadership team has built a mutual respect that is evident both on campus and off,” LaBorde said. “She has earned a seat at the management table which is crucial to the success of a public relations program…and it has significantly impacted the public relations efforts of the university.”

Jonson currently serves as Assistant Vice Chancellor for The Division of Strategic Communication at LSUA. Chancellor Paul Coreil was on hand for the presentation.

“Liz has done an outstanding job since taking on the job leading our Strategic Communication and Marketing initiatives at LSUA,” said Paul Coreil. “She is innovative, energetic and brings tremendous enthusiasm to this extremely important job supporting our campus. Her work ethic and passion is contagious and has led to a significant increase in campus and community awareness of the great contributions that LSUA makes to improved quality of life and workforce development opportunities across Central Louisiana. We appreciate her accomplishments and feel that she is truly deserving of this honor.”

