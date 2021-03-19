NCAA called out for poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites

(WAFB) - The NCAA has come under fire over the lack of amenities, notably the workout equipment, at the women’s basketball tournament compared with the men’s event this year.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments get underway this week. The women’s tournament will be taking place at five sites in the host city of San Antonio, Texas, and with some games in Austin and San Marcos. The men’s tournament is taking place at locations in Indiana.

The lack of amenities for the women was highlighted by Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner who posted two photos on Instagram.

According to Kershner, was the men’s setup showing benches and other types of weight equipment. The other photo of the women’s setup shows a set of free weights and some yoga mats.

In her Instagram post, Kershner included the handles for NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA, and March Madness, saying, “this needs to be addressed.”

A few hours after the post, the NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman acknowledged that “some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment.”

She added in her statement: “In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament.”

Sedona Prince of the Oregon Ducks disputed there was “limited space” and posted a video showing all the “extra space.” “If you’re not upset by this problem, then you’re part of it,” she added.

Several professional athletes have also tweeted support for the women, including basketball star Steph Curry.

Ncaa mbb tournament vibes: We are happy to have you here

Ncaa wbb tournament vibes: You should be happy you’re here — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) March 19, 2021

