Northwestern State to face high level of competition at TCU Invitational

FORT WORTH, TX (NSU) – After Northwestern State whetted its outdoor track appetite in the opening meet at UT Tyler, the season kicks into high gear Saturday at the TCU Invitational.

Athletes will be competing predominantly in their primary events for the first time this season, and NSU will be part of an eight-team field that includes Big 12 members TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State along with programs like Arkansas State, North Texas, SMU and UT Arlington.

“Last week was about knocking the rust off, and it also marks exactly one year ago when I had to tell my team that the 2020 season was over because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NSU coach Mike Heimerman. “Now we’re out here with FBS schools, and it’s really fun to compete in that environment.

“All of our meets will be packed from here on out. Our kids love competing at TCU, and (TCU coach Darryl Anderson) said he loves having us out there because we’ll show up and show out.”

NSU sprinters showed out in the opening weekend as the Demons own the top two times nationally in the 100 meters.

Kie’Ave Harry clocked a 10.36 despite a relatively soft track and was followed closely by teammate Kennedy Harrison, who is more of a 200/400 meter specialist.

More than 25 collegiate outdoor meets were conducted across the nation in the opening weekend.

“It feels great to be one and two in the 100,” said Harry, who won the Southland Conference Outdoor Male Runner of the Week. “We feed off each other, so I’m not really surprised. We’ll build off that.

“I’m thankful to be out there because I haven’t been on an outdoor track since 2018 because of a strained hamstring (COVID-19 eliminated 2020 season). I’m blessed to be back running outdoor.”

Harrison said he’d never run the 100 meters before, but he’ll use the short-sprint skills to improve his longer distances.

“I’ve never run the 100 a day in my life, I was just going out there to have fun,” Harrison said. “The 100 helps with turnover speed, and that’s what you want coming out of the curve in the 200 meters.

“You want a good transition with high knees, so that’ll help my speed in the 200 and 400 (meters).”

Despite not competing in more than a calendar year, Natashia Jackson nearly set a personal best in the 100 with an 11.76, which ranks third nationally in the opening weekend.

Jackson, who earned the SLC Female Runner of the Week honors, said she can’t wait to see her team progress through a competitive outdoor season after watching the Lady Demons claim second place at SLC Indoors with a team title in its grasp.

“I trusted the coaches, I trusted God and I put trust in myself that I’ll come out here every day and work,” said Jackson when asked about a near-PR despite the time off from competition. “I feel like we’re ready to take on anybody at any meet, and this TCU is a great meet in which a lot of people will be competing in their primary events.

“The more we get into this outdoor season, the better we’ll get. I’m ready for us to come home with some golds.”

The women’s jumps will be one area of interest as Jasmyn Steels (2019 NCAA Indoor National Champion in the long jump), LaTyria Jefferson (All-American high jump) and Lauren-Ashley Clarke (conference champion in the triple jump) will compete in deep fields.

But competition will be present across the board for a team that will participate in six meets where the host team, and plenty of others in attendance, are considered track and field powers.

