Pineville’s Dardar signs to Evangel University

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Few athletes are still waiting for their time to make their college decision. However, Pineville senior quarterback Nate Dardar has crossed himself off that list. He has signed to Evangel University.

“It feels awesome to finally be able to have all of that weight off my shoulders and say I’m going to play college football,” senior Nate Dardar said.

In 2020, Dardar threw for 1,461 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 107 of 195 yards. This performance came after Dardar experienced a torn rotator cuff that kept him away from football for his sophomore and junior year.

“Knowing all he has been through just makes this moment mean more,” quarterback coach Christian Adams said. “Evangel is going to get a hard worker, intelligent football player and someone who can build relationships with his teammates easily.”

