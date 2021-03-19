Advertisement

Thursday’s results from Boys Divisions III, IV and V in State Powerlifting Championship

LHSAA
LHSAA(KALB)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KALB) - Here are the results from day one of the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship:

Boys 123 Weight Class

  • [8th] Chase Higginbotham (Many) - 795
  • [20th] Canaan Hoosier (Buckeye) - 635

Boys 132 Weight Class

  • [4th] Jacob Stacy (Buckeye) -1025
  • [7th] Cory Cobb (Buckeye) - 915

Boys 148 Weight Class

  • [14th] Mason Zurfluh (Jena) - 960
  • [16th] Evan Williams (Many) - 920
  • [18th] Ethan Williams (Many) - 895
  • [19th] Tristen Nolan (Rosepine) - 890

Boys 165 Weight Class

  • [2nd] London Williams (Many) - 1370
  • [3rd] Trenton Rizzo (Buckeye) - 1350
  • [11] Sardavion Darwin (Many) - 1100

Boys 181 Weight Class

  • [11th] Connor Agusto (Grant) - 1135
  • [18th] Dutch Kor (Many) - 1020
  • [20th] Cole Pickett (Many) - 990

Boys 198 Weight Class

  • [5th] Gabe Hoosier (Buckeye) - 1410
  • [10th] Gabriel Williams (Holy Savior Menard) - 1215
  • [16] Jacob Mercer (Grant) - 1075

Boys 220 Weight Class

  • [4th] Cameron Kinder (Holy Savior Menard) - 1485
  • [8th] Joshua Lachney (Marksville) - 1280
  • [12] Mitchell Leblanc (Buckeye) - 1250
  • [14] Kareem Gaines (Grant) - 1225
  • [19] Colton Boswell (Many) -1035

Boys 242 Weight Class

  • [1st] Easton Barker (Buckeye) - 1560
  • [7th] Terrence Williams (Many) - 1340
  • [10] Nick Tatum (Many) - 1225

Boys 275 Weight Class

  • [16th] Adam Miller (Many) - 1195
  • [18] Cross Thomason (Rosepine) - 1085
  • [23] Blaine Savoie (Rosepine) - 965

Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform

  • [9th] Gabe Hoosier (Buckeye) - 419.934
  • [10th] Cameron Kinder (Holy Savior Menard) - 418.216

Outstanding Lifter Light Platform

[4th] London Williams (Many) - 449.839

Click here for the full results.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Alexandria police: Two bodies located on Tulane Avenue
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two...
Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

Latest News

The LSUA Generals didn’t let an early two-run lead for the University of Houston-Victoria...
Generals’ late dominance at the plate pushes them past UHV
The Louisiana College Lady Wildcats softball team looked to give Sul Ross its first loss of the...
Lady Wildcats split doubleheader with Sul Ross
Drayton Brown struck out five batters in relief Friday night.
Late walks hurt Demons in walk-off loss at Sam Houston
KALB
LHSAA completes Girls Divisions in State Powerlifting Championship
NCAA called out for poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites
NCAA called out for poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites