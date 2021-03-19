Thursday’s results from Boys Divisions III, IV and V in State Powerlifting Championship

MONROE, La. (KALB) - Here are the results from day one of the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship:

Boys 123 Weight Class

[8th] Chase Higginbotham (Many) - 795

[20th] Canaan Hoosier (Buckeye) - 635

Boys 132 Weight Class

[4th] Jacob Stacy (Buckeye) -1025

[7th] Cory Cobb (Buckeye) - 915

Boys 148 Weight Class

[14th] Mason Zurfluh (Jena) - 960

[16th] Evan Williams (Many) - 920

[18th] Ethan Williams (Many) - 895

[19th] Tristen Nolan (Rosepine) - 890

Boys 165 Weight Class

[2nd] London Williams (Many) - 1370

[3rd] Trenton Rizzo (Buckeye) - 1350

[11] Sardavion Darwin (Many) - 1100

Boys 181 Weight Class

[11th] Connor Agusto (Grant) - 1135

[18th] Dutch Kor (Many) - 1020

[20th] Cole Pickett (Many) - 990

Boys 198 Weight Class

[5th] Gabe Hoosier (Buckeye) - 1410

[10th] Gabriel Williams (Holy Savior Menard) - 1215

[16] Jacob Mercer (Grant) - 1075

Boys 220 Weight Class

[4th] Cameron Kinder (Holy Savior Menard) - 1485

[8th] Joshua Lachney (Marksville) - 1280

[12] Mitchell Leblanc (Buckeye) - 1250

[14] Kareem Gaines (Grant) - 1225

[19] Colton Boswell (Many) -1035

Boys 242 Weight Class

[1st] Easton Barker (Buckeye) - 1560

[7th] Terrence Williams (Many) - 1340

[10] Nick Tatum (Many) - 1225

Boys 275 Weight Class

[16th] Adam Miller (Many) - 1195

[18] Cross Thomason (Rosepine) - 1085

[23] Blaine Savoie (Rosepine) - 965

Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform

[9th] Gabe Hoosier (Buckeye) - 419.934

[10th] Cameron Kinder (Holy Savior Menard) - 418.216

Outstanding Lifter Light Platform

[4th] London Williams (Many) - 449.839

