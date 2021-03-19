Thursday’s results from Boys Divisions III, IV and V in State Powerlifting Championship
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KALB) - Here are the results from day one of the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship:
Boys 123 Weight Class
- [8th] Chase Higginbotham (Many) - 795
- [20th] Canaan Hoosier (Buckeye) - 635
Boys 132 Weight Class
- [4th] Jacob Stacy (Buckeye) -1025
- [7th] Cory Cobb (Buckeye) - 915
Boys 148 Weight Class
- [14th] Mason Zurfluh (Jena) - 960
- [16th] Evan Williams (Many) - 920
- [18th] Ethan Williams (Many) - 895
- [19th] Tristen Nolan (Rosepine) - 890
Boys 165 Weight Class
- [2nd] London Williams (Many) - 1370
- [3rd] Trenton Rizzo (Buckeye) - 1350
- [11] Sardavion Darwin (Many) - 1100
Boys 181 Weight Class
- [11th] Connor Agusto (Grant) - 1135
- [18th] Dutch Kor (Many) - 1020
- [20th] Cole Pickett (Many) - 990
Boys 198 Weight Class
- [5th] Gabe Hoosier (Buckeye) - 1410
- [10th] Gabriel Williams (Holy Savior Menard) - 1215
- [16] Jacob Mercer (Grant) - 1075
Boys 220 Weight Class
- [4th] Cameron Kinder (Holy Savior Menard) - 1485
- [8th] Joshua Lachney (Marksville) - 1280
- [12] Mitchell Leblanc (Buckeye) - 1250
- [14] Kareem Gaines (Grant) - 1225
- [19] Colton Boswell (Many) -1035
Boys 242 Weight Class
- [1st] Easton Barker (Buckeye) - 1560
- [7th] Terrence Williams (Many) - 1340
- [10] Nick Tatum (Many) - 1225
Boys 275 Weight Class
- [16th] Adam Miller (Many) - 1195
- [18] Cross Thomason (Rosepine) - 1085
- [23] Blaine Savoie (Rosepine) - 965
Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform
- [9th] Gabe Hoosier (Buckeye) - 419.934
- [10th] Cameron Kinder (Holy Savior Menard) - 418.216
Outstanding Lifter Light Platform
[4th] London Williams (Many) - 449.839
