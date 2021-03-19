Two candidates running for Town of Pollock Mayor Saturday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Polls open Saturday for the March 20 special election.

In the Town of Pollock, two people are running for mayor. The town’s long-time mayor, Jerome Scott, passed away in September. On Oct. 1, Mayor Pro-Tem Deborah Tumminello was sworn in.

Before that, she worked for the state for 28 years and has served on the town council for six years.

Since being sworn in, Tumminello says she’s submitted four grants for the town to improve the wastewater plant, make airport improvements, and fix the water district distribution system.

Tumminello says her goal is to carry out Mayor Scott’s vision, and complete the projects she’s already been working on.

“We’re financially sound and we’re debt free, and I want it to stay that way. We have low water rates and we have free trash pick up for two times a week. I want it to stay like that. We don’t charge any property tax for homeowners, and I want to keep that. I want Pollock to remain a place that is affordable to live.”

Tumminello says three projects are in the works right now, including a street overlay project, replacing all of the town’s culverts and improving Foster Park.

The second candidate vying for the mayor’s position is Douglas Beavers.

Beavers graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State and studied law at Southern University. He’s also spent the last 11 years in finance.

Beavers says he’s running because he’d like to be a voice for the people.

He tells KALB he’d like to overlay streets and improve sidewalks, as well as fix Foster Park.

He’d also like to change the town’s council meeting start time to 5:30 or 6 o’clock at night.

Beavers says he wants to help everyone in the town.

“My main drive to run for mayor of this town is for the people of this town who feel like they have been ignored and forgotten, and trust me, there’s a lot of people in this town who feel that way. Now, I’m here to be their voice. I want to make this town just so, so great. I mean this town has so much potential and we’re just not reaching that anymore.”

Polls open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. This election is for the 21 months left in Mayor Jerome Scott’s term.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.