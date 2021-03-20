Advertisement

APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Generic crime scene tape photo.(AP)
By APD
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 6:28 p.m. on Friday, March 19 in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.

APD says the suspect entered the business with a written note that demanded money, then started yelling at employees, showing them a handgun. The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash from the business.

The suspect is a black male wearing a black hoodie and camouflage overalls.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, APD asks that you call them at 318-449-5099.

