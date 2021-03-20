Advertisement

Briscoe’s 200-yard game undone by Crusaders routing of Wildcats

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BELTON, Tx. (KALB) - LC freshman running back Devin Briscoe rushed for 202 yards against Mary Hardin-Baylor, but his efforts were for not as the Wildcats would fall to the Crusaders, 65-20.

Briscoe would score the first touchdown of the game for LC after recovering a fumble, which capped off a seven-minute opening drive. The Crusaders quickly responded with a six-play, 66-yard drive capped off by a Kyle King touchdown to tie the game at seven.

After UMHB took a 13-7 lead heading into the second quarter, Briscoe would score his second touchdown of the game on a 19-yard run. The Crusaders would score 21 unanswered points until Sal Palermo tossed a 36-yard pass to Micah Dunn to make the score 37-20 at halftime.

UMHB scored 28 unanswered points in the second half including three passing touchdowns from King, who finished with 259 passing yards and four touchdowns.

LC (2-2) will face McMurry (1-3) on Saturday, March 27 in the American Southwest Conference Football Championship in the four-seed game. The game will kick-off on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

