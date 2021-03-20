Fort Polk hopes to decrease “military spouse” unemployment rate

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk will hold their first in-person job fair on Wednesday, March 24, nearly one year since the pandemic began. The job fair will be inside of Fort Polk’s Youth Gym.

As of right now, Fort Polk officials claim the job fair has 21 employers signed up to participate in Wednesday’s event.

“In-person job fairs are really important,” Stacey Delgado said. “Talking to people about your skills and presenting yourself to employers is a really positive way to come back into society.”

The job fair comes at a good time, as military installations are trying to find a way to decrease the “military spouse” unemployment rate. In December of 2020, the military spouse unemployment rate sat at 22 percent, according to the Department of Defense.

The job fair will begin at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.