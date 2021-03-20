Advertisement

Fort Polk hopes to decrease “military spouse” unemployment rate

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk will hold their first in-person job fair on Wednesday, March 24, nearly one year since the pandemic began. The job fair will be inside of Fort Polk’s Youth Gym.

As of right now, Fort Polk officials claim the job fair has 21 employers signed up to participate in Wednesday’s event.

“In-person job fairs are really important,” Stacey Delgado said. “Talking to people about your skills and presenting yourself to employers is a really positive way to come back into society.”

The job fair comes at a good time, as military installations are trying to find a way to decrease the “military spouse” unemployment rate. In December of 2020, the military spouse unemployment rate sat at 22 percent, according to the Department of Defense.

The job fair will begin at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Alexandria police: Two bodies located on Tulane Avenue
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two...
Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

Latest News

Downtown Alexandria received a new art installation.
Local artist unveils sculpture in Downtown Alexandria
Alexandria art installation
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash