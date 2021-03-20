Grambling loses in 'embarrassing’ fashion to Arkansas Pine Bluff

GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - The Gambling Tigers hoped interim offensive coordinator Kendrick Nord and head coach Broderick Fobbs’ play calling would do the job in week three, but it turns out the offensive unit still hasn’t found its’ way.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff handed the G-Men their third loss of the season.

“This loss is very embarrassing for our program,” Broderick Fobbs said. “We have to protect the ball and do things better. Schematically, we just aren’t giving our kids a chance.”

In the first quarter, Elijah Walker’s second pass attempt was intercepted by Jalon Thigpen and returned for a 35-yard score to give the Golden Lions a 7-0 lead.

GSU found life late in the second quarter with Geremy Hickbottom at quarterback. CJ Russell brought in a run from two yards out to get on the board as Grambling trailed 14-7 at half.

UAPB outscored the Tigers 27-14 in the second half en route to a 48-21 victory.

Both Hickbottom and Walker shared reps at quarterback with Walker getting the nod to start. Walker completed 58-percent (this is not AP style) fifty-percent of his passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

