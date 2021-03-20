Advertisement

Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRANT PARISH (KALB) - Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two fast-food restaurants and a strip mall.

These locations will be off U.S.167 North across from the Jena Choctaw Pines Casino. Ron Nation is the church planner for the new church and owns the property. He says several businesses have already called about being a part of the first shopping center in the parish.

The plan is to also add picnic tables to the pond on the property for families to enjoy and fish from. Nation said this expansion will be able to impact the community as well as the economy.

“This is something brand new for Grant Parish and we’re excited about it. It’s going to be a great opportunity for folks right here to come and enjoy,” said Nation. “We have a lot of public land and not many businesses, so I believe this will have a positive impact on the tax base. People will be able to come here and spend their money.”

Nation said they are hoping for construction to be completed by the end of the year or the beginning of next year. They also have another 40 acres of land and are planning on bringing more businesses to the parish.

