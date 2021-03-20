Lady Wildcats split doubleheader with Sul Ross

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Lady Wildcats softball team looked to give Sul Ross its first loss of the season, and they would, however, they would drop the second game to the Lady Lobos.

Game 1

The Lady Wildcats scored three runs in the first two innings that included junior Desiree Squires and senior Shaye Trednich both scoring RBI singles.

The game would have two scoreless innings until the fifth inning when Miranda Martinez would score, and Nadia Valverde would follow up with a single in the sixth inning.

LC would close the top of the seventh inning with a strong defense to pick up the 3-2 win.

Game 2

LC would ride the momentum of game one by getting an early spark, scoring four runs in the first two innings of the game.

Sul Ross would respond with four unanswered runs in the fourth inning, including Malinda Martinez’s two-run homer, which tied the game at four. Senior Briley Johnston would put LC back on top by hitting an RBI double that brought sophomore Alyssa Landry home.

Two back-to-back fielding errors in the seventh inning would allow Sul Ross to score the final two runs of the game and give them the 7-5 win.

The rubber match will be Saturday, March 19 at Wildcat Park. The first pitch will be at 11:00 a.m.

