LHSAA completes Girls Divisions in State Powerlifting Championship
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KALB) - Here are the results from day two of the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship:
Girls 97 Weight Class
- [6th] Mya Conant (ASH) - 480
- [5th] Cassi Perry (Tioga) - 475
- [10th] Kaylee James (Grant) - 440
- [12th] Rebecca Fournier (Leesville) - 415
Girls 105 Weight Class
- [2nd] McKinzley Thomason (Pineville) - 685
- [6th] Quinnecia Richard (ASH) - 615
- [10th] Chloe Campbell (Jena) - 580
- [16th] Megan Samis (Tioga) - 525
Girls 114 Weight Class
- [3rd] Erica Jones (Tioga) - 720
- [5th] Bailee Aslin (Pineville) - 660
- [7th] Chloe Boney (Buckeye) - 645
- [14th] Celine Chavez (Leesville) - 580
- [18] Matajah Peterson (Bolton) - 560
Girls 123 Weight Class
- [9th] Elliott Parker (Pineville) - 670
- [18th] Kyesia Johnson (ASH) - 585
Girls 132 Weight Class
- [12th] Arianna Davis (Jena) - 685
- [14] Jaiden Turner (Pineville) - 674
Girls 148 Weight Class
- [10th] Adrianne Allen (ASH) - 720
- [18] Chante Thompson (ASH) - 685
- [19th] Summer Paddie (Many) - 680
Girls 165 Weight Class
- [11th] Mackayla Dangerfield (ASH) - 750
- [12th] Anikah Dorn (Pineville) - 745
- [15th] De’Asia Webb (Tioga) - 720
- [16th] Jaiden Lamb (Jena) - 720
- [17th] Abby Thompson (Buckeye) - 720
- [18th] Maddie McDowell (Buckeye) - 710
- [20th] Jasmine Stevenson (Tioga) - 670
Girls 181 Weight Class
- [5th] Chloe Robinson (Leesville) - 815
- [9th] Isabella George (ASH) - 770
- [11th] Emma Dupuy (Pineville) - 745
- [18th] Maci Desoto (Buckeye) - 690
Girls 198 Weight Class
- [7th] Hannah Brown (ASH) - 875
- [9th] Caryn Sistrunk (Pineville) - 855
- [12th] Samantha Paul (Tioga) - 805
Girls 220 Weight Class
- [3rd] Tiasia Allen (Pineville) - 985
- [8th] Alexis Allen (ASH) - 885
- [9th] Katlain Bates (ASH) - 875
- [19th] Mi’kala Briggs (Pineville) - 745
Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform
- [12th] Tiasia Allen (Pineville) - 378.956
Outstanding Lifter Light Platform
- [7th] Erica Jones (Tioga) - 420.502
Click here for the full results.
