LHSAA completes Girls Divisions in State Powerlifting Championship

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KALB) - Here are the results from day two of the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship:

Girls 97 Weight Class

  • [6th] Mya Conant (ASH) - 480
  • [5th] Cassi Perry (Tioga) - 475
  • [10th] Kaylee James (Grant) - 440
  • [12th] Rebecca Fournier (Leesville) - 415

Girls 105 Weight Class

  • [2nd] McKinzley Thomason (Pineville) - 685
  • [6th] Quinnecia Richard (ASH) - 615
  • [10th] Chloe Campbell (Jena) - 580
  • [16th] Megan Samis (Tioga) - 525

Girls 114 Weight Class

  • [3rd] Erica Jones (Tioga) - 720
  • [5th] Bailee Aslin (Pineville) - 660
  • [7th] Chloe Boney (Buckeye) - 645
  • [14th] Celine Chavez (Leesville) - 580
  • [18] Matajah Peterson (Bolton) - 560

Girls 123 Weight Class

  • [9th] Elliott Parker (Pineville) - 670
  • [18th] Kyesia Johnson (ASH) - 585

Girls 132 Weight Class

  • [12th] Arianna Davis (Jena) - 685
  • [14] Jaiden Turner (Pineville) - 674

Girls 148 Weight Class

  • [10th] Adrianne Allen (ASH) - 720
  • [18] Chante Thompson (ASH) - 685
  • [19th] Summer Paddie (Many) - 680

Girls 165 Weight Class

  • [11th] Mackayla Dangerfield (ASH) - 750
  • [12th] Anikah Dorn (Pineville) - 745
  • [15th] De’Asia Webb (Tioga) - 720
  • [16th] Jaiden Lamb (Jena) - 720
  • [17th] Abby Thompson (Buckeye) - 720
  • [18th] Maddie McDowell (Buckeye) - 710
  • [20th] Jasmine Stevenson (Tioga) - 670

Girls 181 Weight Class

  • [5th] Chloe Robinson (Leesville) - 815
  • [9th] Isabella George (ASH) - 770
  • [11th] Emma Dupuy (Pineville) - 745
  • [18th] Maci Desoto (Buckeye) - 690

Girls 198 Weight Class

  • [7th] Hannah Brown (ASH) - 875
  • [9th] Caryn Sistrunk (Pineville) - 855
  • [12th] Samantha Paul (Tioga) - 805

Girls 220 Weight Class

  • [3rd] Tiasia Allen (Pineville) - 985
  • [8th] Alexis Allen (ASH) - 885
  • [9th] Katlain Bates (ASH) - 875
  • [19th] Mi’kala Briggs (Pineville) - 745

Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform

  • [12th] Tiasia Allen (Pineville) - 378.956

Outstanding Lifter Light Platform

  • [7th] Erica Jones (Tioga) - 420.502

Click here for the full results.

