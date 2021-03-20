LHSAA completes Girls Divisions in State Powerlifting Championship

MONROE, La. (KALB) - Here are the results from day two of the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship:

Girls 97 Weight Class

[6th] Mya Conant (ASH) - 480

[5th] Cassi Perry (Tioga) - 475

[10th] Kaylee James (Grant) - 440

[12th] Rebecca Fournier (Leesville) - 415

Girls 105 Weight Class

[2nd] McKinzley Thomason (Pineville) - 685

[6th] Quinnecia Richard (ASH) - 615

[10th] Chloe Campbell (Jena) - 580

[16th] Megan Samis (Tioga) - 525

Girls 114 Weight Class

[3rd] Erica Jones (Tioga) - 720

[5th] Bailee Aslin (Pineville) - 660

[7th] Chloe Boney (Buckeye) - 645

[14th] Celine Chavez (Leesville) - 580

[18] Matajah Peterson (Bolton) - 560

Girls 123 Weight Class

[9th] Elliott Parker (Pineville) - 670

[18th] Kyesia Johnson (ASH) - 585

Girls 132 Weight Class

[12th] Arianna Davis (Jena) - 685

[14] Jaiden Turner (Pineville) - 674

Girls 148 Weight Class

[10th] Adrianne Allen (ASH) - 720

[18] Chante Thompson (ASH) - 685

[19th] Summer Paddie (Many) - 680

Girls 165 Weight Class

[11th] Mackayla Dangerfield (ASH) - 750

[12th] Anikah Dorn (Pineville) - 745

[15th] De’Asia Webb (Tioga) - 720

[16th] Jaiden Lamb (Jena) - 720

[17th] Abby Thompson (Buckeye) - 720

[18th] Maddie McDowell (Buckeye) - 710

[20th] Jasmine Stevenson (Tioga) - 670

Girls 181 Weight Class

[5th] Chloe Robinson (Leesville) - 815

[9th] Isabella George (ASH) - 770

[11th] Emma Dupuy (Pineville) - 745

[18th] Maci Desoto (Buckeye) - 690

Girls 198 Weight Class

[7th] Hannah Brown (ASH) - 875

[9th] Caryn Sistrunk (Pineville) - 855

[12th] Samantha Paul (Tioga) - 805

Girls 220 Weight Class

[3rd] Tiasia Allen (Pineville) - 985

[8th] Alexis Allen (ASH) - 885

[9th] Katlain Bates (ASH) - 875

[19th] Mi’kala Briggs (Pineville) - 745

Girls 105 Weight Class

[2nd] McKinzley Thomason (Pineville) - 685

[6th] Quinnecia Richard (ASH) - 615

Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform

[12th] Tiasia Allen (Pineville) - 378.956

Outstanding Lifter Light Platform

[7th] Erica Jones (Tioga) - 420.502

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.