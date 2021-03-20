Advertisement

Local artist unveils sculpture in Downtown Alexandria

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has received a new piece of art from an award-winning Louisiana artist.

The metal statue in Alexander Fulton Mini Park in Downtown Alexandria is named “Family”.

Local artist, Morris Taft Thomas, says the piece took him about 3 months to complete. He says it came as a request from the city and those dedicated to art and supporting local arts in the area. He hopes his creation will help with growth in the arts in Central Louisiana.

“The philosophy, the idea behind the concept is to draw attention to the fact that we’ve had some difficult years and difficult times. And note that we need to come together more congruently as a family and so this is my idea of doing that. It also represents those people who have fallen, those who have passed from the pandemic, and other reasons. We don’t know, you know, what’s causing it and we have not found a real cure yet. But that’s the main concept behind this.”

Thomas’s work is featured in several public and private collections. Some of his pieces can be seen at the Alexandria Museum of Art. He worked in the Rapides Parish school system for 37 years, retiring in 1997. Thomas also received the Governor’s Art Award in 2008, being named Louisiana Professional Artist of the Year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Alexandria police: Two bodies located on Tulane Avenue
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two...
Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

Latest News

Wednesday, March 24, Fort Polk will hold their first in-person job fair since the pandemic...
Fort Polk hopes to decrease “military spouse” unemployment rate
Alexandria art installation
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash