Local artist unveils sculpture in Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has received a new piece of art from an award-winning Louisiana artist.

The metal statue in Alexander Fulton Mini Park in Downtown Alexandria is named “Family”.

Local artist, Morris Taft Thomas, says the piece took him about 3 months to complete. He says it came as a request from the city and those dedicated to art and supporting local arts in the area. He hopes his creation will help with growth in the arts in Central Louisiana.

“The philosophy, the idea behind the concept is to draw attention to the fact that we’ve had some difficult years and difficult times. And note that we need to come together more congruently as a family and so this is my idea of doing that. It also represents those people who have fallen, those who have passed from the pandemic, and other reasons. We don’t know, you know, what’s causing it and we have not found a real cure yet. But that’s the main concept behind this.”

Thomas’s work is featured in several public and private collections. Some of his pieces can be seen at the Alexandria Museum of Art. He worked in the Rapides Parish school system for 37 years, retiring in 1997. Thomas also received the Governor’s Art Award in 2008, being named Louisiana Professional Artist of the Year.

