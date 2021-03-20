Advertisement

Louisiana College hosts the LHSCA All-Star

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association held its annual All-Star game at Louisiana College in Pineville, La.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game, and listed below are the Central Louisiana players that played in the game.

EAST - GIRLS

  • Jordan Semones (University Academy)
  • Head coach Craig Whittington (University Academy)
  • Tomyree Thompson (St. Mary’s)

WEST - GIRLS

  • Rylee Jinks (Fairview)
  • Jordan Thompson (Plainview)

EAST - BOYS

  • Zy Mortle (Peabody)
  • Head coach Charles Smith (Peabody)

WEST - BOYS

  • Darius Young (Natchitoches Central)

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

