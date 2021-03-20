Louisiana College hosts the LHSCA All-Star

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Coaches Association held its annual All-Star game at Louisiana College in Pineville, La.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game, and listed below are the Central Louisiana players that played in the game.

EAST - GIRLS

Jordan Semones (University Academy)

Head coach Craig Whittington (University Academy)

Tomyree Thompson (St. Mary’s)

WEST - GIRLS

Rylee Jinks (Fairview)

Jordan Thompson (Plainview)

EAST - BOYS

Zy Mortle (Peabody)

Head coach Charles Smith (Peabody)

WEST - BOYS

Darius Young (Natchitoches Central)

