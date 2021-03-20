Northwestern State wins its sixth in a row, sweeps series at UIW

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (NSU) — The Northwestern State softball team’s Friday started quietly with a bunt. It ended rather loudly with an offensive explosion.

The Lady Demons claimed a doubleheader sweep at Incarnate Word on Friday at H-E-B Field. They took the opener 5-2 and eased to a 17-0 victory in the nightcap.

The wins improve NSU to 11-7 overall and 5-0 in Southland Conference play. The losses drop the Cardinals to 2-13 overall and 0-5 in league action.

As alluded to, senior outfielder Elise Vincent began the day with a bunt. She put herself on first, was moved around by teammates, and made it around to score on a single by freshman infielder Kat Marshall.

The day ended with a game featuring three home runs, one of which was a grand slam by junior pitcher E.C. Delafield.

“We had a lot of big hits in that first game,” head coach Donald Pickett said. “We are able to get some line drives. In that second game, we got some people on base, and that led to us being able to get some pitches over the plate and we got to take advantage to hit some out.”

NSU 5, UIW 2 (Friday)

The first game took a few more entities being sharp for NSU to claim a victory. The Lady Demons received a quality start from junior Jensen Howell, who was relieved by sophomore Bronte Rhoden.

Howell went three innings, yielding two runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Rhoden tossed a scoreless four innings of relief to pick up the win that moved her to 3-2 on the season. She finished surrendering just three hits and boasted eight strikeouts.

Freshman infielder Keely DuBois made it 2-0 Lady Demons with an RBI foul out in the top of the fourth. The Cardinals answered this punch with a two-run fourth to tie the game at 2-2.

NSU found a way to manufacture a couple of runs in the sixth. Senior outfielder Kaitlyn St. Clair had an RBI groundout and sophomore catcher Alexis Perry was credited with an RBI after reaching on an infield error.

Marshall bookended the game with another run batted in with a single to left.

“Jensen didn’t have her best stuff, but she was able to get some big strikeouts when we needed them,” Pickett said. “Bronte was able to slam the door shut for us and we were able to get some timely hits and gets those runs when we needed to pull that first one out.”

NSU 17, UIW 0 (Friday)

While the Lady Demons received more stellar pitching in Game 2, it’s not like it was needed. Delafield received the nod to start and went 3.2 innings, allowing four this with four strikeouts to improve to 3-1 on the season. Freshman Kenzie Seely closed it out, not giving up a run in 1.1 innings pitched with one strikeout.

St. Clair jumpstarted the offense in the second with a solo home run, her third of the season. Freshman infielder Taylor Williams logged her first career home run in the third, which broke the game open at 4-0.

And it broke wide the heck open, thereafter. Delafield helped out her own cause — not that she needed to — with a grand slam in the fourth. Freshman pinch hitter Marissa Reed wasn’t far behind with three RBIs.

Vincent joined St. Clair and Williams in the two-RBI club. Perry, senior infielder Emma Hawthorne and freshman outfielder Laney Roos all knocked home one run.

“We needed to bring a little more energy in that second game,” Pickett said. “They brought it, and were able to jump on them early and continued to attack and be aggressive.”

NSU 5, UIW 0 (Saturday)

Northwestern State softball head coach Donald Pickett had a feeling, at some point in the third inning, that Saturday could be a special day for E.C. Delafield. He knew his junior pitcher had her best stuff in the circle, and after a few 1-2-3 innings, Pickett thought she could befuddle Incarnate Word for the entirety of the game.

He was right. Delafield was special. Her memorable weekend, which included a grand slam on Friday, was capped with a no-hitter Saturday in a 5-0 victory over the Cardinals at H-E-B Field.

“She pretty much dominated the game for seven innings,” Pickett said. “She did a really good job commanding the zone. She mixed speeds. We were able to work on both sides of the plate. She had her best stuff, and we made a couple of nice plays behind her.”

The win, the Lady Demons’ sixth in a row, moved them to 12-7 overall and 6-0 in Southland Conference play. The loss drops UIW to 2-14 overall and 0-6 in league action.

Delafield ended up tossing 91 pitches and boasted a dozen strikeouts to improve to 4-1 on the season. The only thing keeping her pitching gem from being a perfect game was one error.

It marks the first no-hitter for NSU since Micaela Bouvier pitched on against Lamar during the 2015 season. Pickett was the coach then too, and he knows how tough it is to do what Delafield accomplished Saturday.

“It’s very difficult, and it’s really difficult to throw a no-hitter in conference play,” Pickett said. “Everybody is familiar with each other, and E.C. has been in this league for a few years now. It’s definitely one of those things that don’t happen all that often.”

Delafield took to the circle Saturday with a lead already in hand. And that cushion was provided by herself.

Delafield logged an RBI double to left, which scored senior outfielder Elise Vincent who reached on an infield single. Sophomore catcher Alexis Perry capped the inning with a big two-out, two-run single up the middle that made it 3-0 before Delafield threw her first pitch.

“I think (that early run support) was huge coming out today because their pitcher got stronger as the game went,” Pickett said. “She came out a little tentative, and we took full advantage of that and was able to put a crooked number on the board.”

NSU re-entered the scoring column in the fifth. Freshman infielder Kat Marshall doubled to left and scored on an error on a sacrifice bunt by senior outfielder Kaitlyn St. Clair. Freshman outfielder Laney Roos concluded the scoring with a two-out RBI single to right.

Northwestern State returns to Natchitoches for its Southland Conference home opener. The Lady Demons host Houston Baptist in a three-game set beginning Friday with a doubleheader at 4 p.m. at the Lady Demon Diamond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.