Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - On March 19, around 9:20 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-49 south of Exit 73. The crash claimed the life of Diana L. Winship, 72, of Richardson, TX.

The initial investigation revealed Winship’s vehicle became disabled on the southbound shoulder of I-49. The crash occurred shortly after Winship exited her vehicle. Winship was standing near the southbound white fog line when she was impacted by a southbound 2012 Ford pickup truck.

As a result, Winship sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians, in most cases, can be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking, in the roadway, in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities.

