Advertisement

Tigers dominate Bonnies in the first round of NCAA Tournament

LSU Men's Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAFB) - The No. 8 seed LSU Tigers dominated the Bonnies of St. Bonaventure in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament 76-61. Freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 27 points.

LSU had three players Trendon Watford, Darius Days, and Andre Hyatt with double-doubles in the Tigers’ first win in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Will Wade. During the 2019 season, LSU was led by interim head coach Tony Benford as the LSU Athletic Department suspended Wade. Under Benford, the Tigers reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Thomas got off to a slow start going scoreless in the first 11 minutes of the game but got things going after that scoring 27 in a dominant win from the Tigers. LSU shot 40.3% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc. LSU also outrebounded St. Bonaventure 45 to 29.

The Tigers will face the winner between the No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines and No. 16 Texas Southern from the East Region on Monday, March 22.

It was the first win for LSU as an eighth seed or lower since 2009.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two...
Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

Latest News

Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (No. 8)
Skelton & Sims lead the Jags in dominate 51-23 win over Texas Southern
Receiver Javon Antonio totaled 103 receiving yards in a 21-7 loss to McNeese on Saturday.
Improved Northwestern State passing game can’t overcome missed opportunities in loss to McNeese
Northwestern State pitchers Cal Carver and Levi David struck out a combined 22 batters in...
Pitching lifts Demons to doubleheader sweep of Sam Houston
The Louisiana High School Coaches’ Association held its annual All-Star game at Louisiana...
Louisiana College hosts the LHSCA All-Star
The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff hands the G-Men their third loss of the season.
Grambling loses in 'embarrassing’ fashion to Arkansas Pine Bluff