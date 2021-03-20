Wildcats take wild two games from Sul Ross

ALPINE, Tx. (LC) – The Louisiana College baseball team put on an offensive clinic in its doubleheader against Sul Ross State, putting up a total of 27 runs to sweep the two games from the Lobos, 16-11 and 11-4 Friday night at Kokernot Field.

Game 1 – Louisiana College 16, Sul Ross State 11

The trend for the day was set almost immediately as Christian Vandergrift came up second and deposited a pitch over the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. That lead became 2-0 as Dane Pedersen doubled to center and scored Ju’Juan Franklin. But Sul Ross had an even bigger bottom of the first, putting up five runs, including a three-run homer, to take a 5-2 lead after one.

SRSU added a sixth run in the second inning before LC’s bats came alive again in the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Dane Pedersen tied the game with one swing of the bat as he blasted a grand slam over the left-center wall to tie the game at 6-6. Not to be outdone, Ty Morgan followed right behind Pedersen and launched his own homer to go back-to-back with Pedersen and give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead.

That lead held until the bottom of the fourth where Sul Ross stormed back with four more runs, including a two-run home run for a 10-6 Lobo lead. LC had a near-immediate answer as Dane Pedersen came up with Ju’Juan Franklin on first and one out and blasted his second home run of the game to left to get the Wildcats back within a run. Jacob Fowler tied the game with a two-out single to left that scored Ty Morgan. Alex Ashby gave the Wildcats the lead for good with a single to center to score both Beau Freeman and Fowler to make the score 12-10 LC.

LC got some insurance in the sixth as Ju’Juan Franklin scored on a passed ball, Ty Morgan scored on another passed ball, and then Beau Freeman and Nicolas Ramos both scored on an error for a 16-10 lead.

The Wildcats got into some trouble in the final inning as Sul Ross loaded the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and a double play sandwiched an RBI single to end the game.

Dane Pedersen had a huge game one, going three-of-five at the plate with two home runs, his second and third dingers of the season, as well as a double, seven RBI, and two runs scored. Ty Morgan was three-for-four which included his third home run of the season, an RBI, and scored three runs. Christian Vandergrift went two-for-five with his team-leading fourth home run of the season, an RBI, and two runs scored. Alex Ashby went two-for-four with a walk.

Gerald Groue, Jr. (1-1) come on in relief and threw 2.1 innings, giving up four hits and one run, which was earned, walked one, and struck out two. Colten Newsom started and threw three innings, giving up eight hits and eight runs, five earned, struck out one, and didn’t walk any batters. Beau Hebert and Konnor McDermott also came on during game one.

Game 2 – Louisiana College 11, Sul Ross State 4

Sul Ross started off game two quicker, taking a 1-0 lead after one inning of play. But then LC took things a lot slower to build up a big lead. In the second inning, Peyton Lemartiniere doubled to the right-center gap to tie the score at Ju’Juan Franklin came home. In the third inning, the Wildcats took the lead for good as Keelyn Johnson singled down the left-field line to score Christian Vandergrift and make it 2-1 LC.

Johnson came up to bat again in the fourth and added another RBI to his total as he found the right-center gap for a double that plated Vandergrift again to push the score to 3-1 after four. Lamartiniere got his second RBI of the contest in the fifth inning as his single to right allowed Ty Morgan to touch the plate for a 4-1 lead after five. In the sixth, Christian Vandergrift dropped a base hit into right that allowed Alex Ashby to come home for a 5-1 lead.

After Sul Ross pulled one back in the bottom of the sixth, Austin Willey got the lead back up to five runs as he hit a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Ty Morgan to tag up and score for a 6-2 Wildcat lead.

Sul Ross scored twice in the seventh, but that would be all for the Lobos as LC punctuated the dominant day. Nicolas Ramos got one of those runs back in the eighth as he found the left-center gap for an RBI double that brought Peyton Lamartiniere and Beau Freeman in to make it 9-4. Alex Ashby finished the scoring in a very loud way, belting a sure thing home run over the right-field wall in the ninth with Ramos standing on the bag for the 11-4 final.

Christian Vandergrift went three-for-six in the second game with a triple, an RBI, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. Peyton Lamartiniere was three-for-four with a double, a walk, two RBI, and a run scored. Alex Ashby went two-for-six with his fourth home run of the season, tying the team-high mark, as well as a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Keelyn Johnson went two-for-five with a double and had three RBI. Nicolas Ramos, who came off the bench as a late-inning sub, got a double and two RBI in his only at-bat of the game and came around to score as well.

Brooks Southall (3-1) had a solid outing as he scattered nine hits and gave up four runs, three earned, didn’t walk any batters, and struck out seven. Andrew Robinson came on for the final two innings and got all six batters he faced out, three of which came by strikeout, to collect his first save of the season.

The Wildcats (12-3, 8-0 ASC) look to complete their third straight ASC series sweep on Saturday as they finish the three-game set with Sul Ross State. First pitch of Saturday’s series-ender against the Lobos (4-9, 1-7 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Kokernot Field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC. All rights reserved.