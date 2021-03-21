Advertisement

APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street

Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 20, 2021) ­ – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 in the 2500 block of 3rd Street.

A black male suspect, approximately 6′0″ weighing 175-200 lbs. wearing all black, entered the business, handed the clerk a note, and then pulled a firearm demanding money. The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash from the business. The suspect is believed to be the same suspect involved in the armed robbery that occurred on March 19, 2021, in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

