Advertisement

Letlow projected winner of 5th Congressional race

Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow(Campaign Handout)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With over 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Julia Letlow is projected to win the special election for the 5th Congressional District, filling a seat that was left vacant by her husband Luke Letlow after he died from COVID-19 three weeks after winning the seat in December.

According to initial but incomplete returns, Letlow carried around 63 percent of the vote. She is the first Republican woman elected from Louisiana to the house of Representatives.

Letlow was favorited to win the seat as she was backed by her husband’s supporters and high-ranking party leaders such as former President Donald Trump, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, and House minority whip Steve Scalise, of Jefferson Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two...
Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

Latest News

Veterans in Vernon Parish celebrated the 75th anniversary of the VFW Post 3106, Saturday morning.
Local VFW post celebrates 75 years
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Wednesday, March 24, Fort Polk will hold their first in-person job fair since the pandemic...
Fort Polk hopes to decrease “military spouse” unemployment rate
Downtown Alexandria received a new art installation.
Local artist unveils sculpture in Downtown Alexandria