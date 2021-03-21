Letlow projected winner of 5th Congressional race

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With over 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Julia Letlow is projected to win the special election for the 5th Congressional District, filling a seat that was left vacant by her husband Luke Letlow after he died from COVID-19 three weeks after winning the seat in December.

According to initial but incomplete returns, Letlow carried around 63 percent of the vote. She is the first Republican woman elected from Louisiana to the house of Representatives.

Letlow was favorited to win the seat as she was backed by her husband’s supporters and high-ranking party leaders such as former President Donald Trump, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, and House minority whip Steve Scalise, of Jefferson Parish.

