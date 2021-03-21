Local VFW post celebrates 75 years

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Veterans in Vernon Parish celebrated the 75th anniversary of the VFW Post 3106, Saturday morning.

Bobby Lovergne, the state commander, showed up at the event. Everyone in attendance reflected on the history of VFW 3106, highlighting the fact the VFW survived at least two hurricanes and multiple tornado threats within the last year.

“The last year has been rough,” Paula Baldwin, the quartermaster of VFW 3106, said. “We had two hurricanes, and then we had our auxiliary building collapse during the snowstorm. So, we feel like it’s a big accomplishment [being around 75 years].”

