Advertisement

Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7 as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on the CBS Television Network.(Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)
By DANICA KIRKA
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has written the foreword for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry wrote that losing his mother at age 12 left “a huge hole inside of me,” according to excerpts of the book printed in the Times of London. Diana died in a Paris car accident in August 1997.

“Hospital by the Hill,’' by Chris Connaughton, is the story of a young person whose mother worked at a hospital and died during the pandemic. It is being given to children who have experienced similar losses.

“While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Harry wrote in the foreword. “When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time, I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

Harry has on several occasions reflected on the enduring pain he experienced from his mother’s sudden death. He has made mental health awareness a key part of his charitable work.

“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not,” Harry wrote. “They are always with you, and you can hold on to them forever. I find this to be true.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Construction is scheduled to begin next week in Grant Parish to add an independent church, two...
Grant Parish to get new church, fast-food restaurants and shopping center

Latest News

Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews...
US defense chief arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
A San Diego Zoo visitor was arrested after climbing inside the elephant enclosure with his...
Police: Man arrested after taking 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant habitat