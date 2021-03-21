Advertisement

Saints lose their 2022 sixth-round pick for COVID-19 violations

The Saints no longer have their 2022 sixth-round pick because of COVID-19 violations.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints no longer have their 2022 sixth-round pick because of COVID-19 violations. New Orleans was also fined $700,000 for their COVID transgressions.

Coach Payton was fined $100,000, and the Black and Gold was fined $250,000 after Week 2 of the 2020 season. Those fines were levied after Payton didn’t cover his face on the sidelines in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

New Orleans was also fined $500,000 for a maskless celebration that was witnessed on social media.

The Saints are the only team in the NFL to lose a draft pick for COVID-19 violations. The Raiders received fines, but no loss of picks for their COVID-19 violations.

