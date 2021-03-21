Advertisement

Skelton & Sims lead the Jags in dominate 51-23 win over Texas Southern

Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (No. 8)
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (No. 8)(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HOUSTON, Tx. (WAFB) - Quarterback LaDarius Skelton and running back Jerrod Sims help lead Southern University to a dominant 51-23 win over Texas Southern on Saturday, March 20 as the Jaguars got back in the win column.

Skelton combined for 246 total yards and two scores while Sims rushed for 36 yards on six carries and caught one pass for 22 yards and three total touchdowns.

Southern University outgained Texas Southern 256 to 102 yards on the ground and the Jags averaged 5.7 yards per carrying. Rashad Muhammad rushed for 68 yards on 10 carries and Skelton rushed for 88 yards on 12 attempts.

The Jags (2-1, 2-1 SWAC) got on the scoreboard first on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Skelton to tight end Ethan Howard to take a 7-0 lead. Southern would add two more points on a safety when Jordan Lewis sacked Jalen Brown for a loss of 10-yards to make it 9-0.

Texas Southern (0-2, 0-2 SWAC) would get on the scoreboard late in the first quarter on a Jacorey Howard three-yard touchdown run to make it 9-7.

In the second quarter, the Jags would extend their lead back to nine on a 22-yard touchdown pass from John Lampley to running back Jerrod Sims to make it 16-7.

However, the Tigers wouldn’t go away quietly in the first half as Brown connected with Ke’Lenn Davis for a 54-yard touchdown has Texas Southern trimmed the lead to 16-14 in the second quarter.

The Jags would answer right back with a score of their own on the ensuing kick-off Shykee Thomas would take it 98-yards to the house to extend Southern’s lead back to nine, 22-14.

Southern would extend their lead to 15 early in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run from Sims to make it 29-14. The Jags would take a 23 point lead late in the third quarter as Skelton found Howard again for their second score of the game to make it 37-14.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers would narrow the Jags’ lead to 17 on a LaDarius Owens 5-yard touchdown run to make it 37-20.

Sims and the Jags would answer the Tigers’ score with a touchdown of their own, as Sims scored from 5-yards out to make it 44-20, Sims’s third touchdown of the day.

Southern University would extend their lead to 31 as Lampley connected with receiver Brandon Hinton for the 6-yard touchdown score to give the Jags a 51-20 lead. Texas Southern would add a late 34-yard field goal to make it 51-23.

The Jags will be back at home in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, March 27 as Southern takes on Alcorn State.

