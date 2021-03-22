APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured above. He is wanted in connection with the two robberies that occurred on March 19 in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue and on March 20 in the 2500 block of 3rd Street.

APD says that witnesses indicated that he may have gold teeth.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

