Advertisement

APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD is looking for the person pictured.(APD)
By APD
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured above. He is wanted in connection with the two robberies that occurred on March 19 in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue and on March 20 in the 2500 block of 3rd Street.

APD says that witnesses indicated that he may have gold teeth.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the community update at the Johnny Downs...
Alexandria mayor addresses crime, homeless veterans at state of community update
Sterling Brown, a barber, opened the doors to his barbershop to start a much-needed...
Local barber hosts an event called ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter’
Alexandria ending veteran homelessness
Alexandria community meets to discuss stopping youth violence
Isabella Malveaux is a 7th-grade student at Grant Junior High and helped donate thousands of...
7th grader donates 5,000 food items to homeless shelter