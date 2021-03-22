Baton Rouge landmark being torn down for future Amazon delivery center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Like, they’re totally tearing down the mall, OMG!

Yes, another iconic representation of your youth is going away. Cortana Mall, located on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge, is officially out of business.

Construction crews started demolition of the “old” mall. If you’re over the age of 35, you probably once referenced Cortana as the “new” mall.

No word on how long it will take to build the new warehouse facility.

The Dillard’s clearance store is still in its final phase of closing. It will close sometime in April.

