Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue

Latest News

There are no detours at this time associated with these road closures.
DOTD: Lane closures for construction on Hwy 28 East to begin March 29
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief: Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says
PLEDGE KIDS 32221
PLEDGE KIDS 32221