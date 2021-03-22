Advertisement

Christian Theatre play taking place in Cenla

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville First Assembly church will host a theatre play called Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames.

Organizers of the play traveled to Leesville from Ohio, and they will be in Leesville until March 23.

“Leesville, you guys have been through hurricanes and tornadoes and kinds of things,” Dwayne Corbin, an organizer of the play, said. “First Peter talks about a living hope and Jesus Christ, and we want this hope to get to the people of Leesville, Vernon Parish, and Fort Polk.”

Corbin says the group does about 100 plays a year.

