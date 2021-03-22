Advertisement

DOTD: Lane closures for construction on Hwy 28 East to begin March 29

There are no detours at this time associated with these road closures.
There are no detours at this time associated with these road closures.(ap newsroom)
By DOTD
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (DOTD) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (DOTD), advises the public that beginning Monday, March 29, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting, LA 28 East will have alternating lane closures between US 167 (Pineville Expressway) and LA 3144 (Edgewood Drive) to allow for construction work.

This work will consist of concrete pavement patching on LA 28 East. The alternating lane closures can be expected to last until the end of June 2021.

There are no detours at this time associated with these road closures. All construction activity is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 DOTD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the community update at the Johnny Downs...
Alexandria mayor addresses crime, homeless veterans at state of community update
Sterling Brown, a barber, opened the doors to his barbershop to start a much-needed...
Local barber hosts an event called ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter’
Alexandria ending veteran homelessness
Alexandria community meets to discuss stopping youth violence
Isabella Malveaux is a 7th-grade student at Grant Junior High and helped donate thousands of...
7th grader donates 5,000 food items to homeless shelter