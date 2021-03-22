DOTD: Lane closures for construction on Hwy 28 East to begin March 29

PINEVILLE, La. (DOTD) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (DOTD), advises the public that beginning Monday, March 29, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting, LA 28 East will have alternating lane closures between US 167 (Pineville Expressway) and LA 3144 (Edgewood Drive) to allow for construction work.

This work will consist of concrete pavement patching on LA 28 East. The alternating lane closures can be expected to last until the end of June 2021.

There are no detours at this time associated with these road closures. All construction activity is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

