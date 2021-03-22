Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book

There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.(Source: Simon and Schuster/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children’s book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.

It’s called “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner.

She says the book is for curious kids just like Fauci, who always had questions, whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The book comes out June 29.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue

Latest News

There are no detours at this time associated with these road closures.
DOTD: Lane closures for construction on Hwy 28 East to begin March 29
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief: Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says
PLEDGE KIDS 32221
PLEDGE KIDS 32221