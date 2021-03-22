Facebook working on wristbands for AR glasses

(CNN) - Facebook is going beyond social media.

Researchers at the company’s reality labs are working on an augmented reality interface controller that goes on the wrist.

The new wristband works with artificial intelligence and your own neural pathways. Basically, it taps into your nervous system and turns signals into actions, like clicking a button.

Researchers are working toward making the wristband more advanced so that you’d be able to do things like type on a virtual keyboard.

The wristband would be used in conjunction with AR glasses the team is also developing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.