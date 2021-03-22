Gov. Edwards declaring Monday, March 22 ‘Red Beans & Rice Day’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be on the steps of the Capitol to celebrate the reading of the proclamation declaring Monday, March 22 “Red Beans & Rice Day” across the state of Louisiana.

Three iconic brands, Camellia Brand, Savoie’s Foods and Cajun Country Rice will be partnering with Second Harvest and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to make donations based on the purchases of those three brands.

Representatives from the Governor’s office, Cajun Country Rice, Cameilla Brand and Savoie’s Foods along with others will be on hand to celebrate.

The trifecta of iconic Louisiana brands: Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand, and Savoie’s Foods have come together to keep the Louisiana tradition of red beans and rice alive and well.

