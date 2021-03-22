Grambling completes 3-game sweep over TSU with walk-off single in 14-13 victory.

GRAMBLING, La. (GSU) - The Grambling State Tigers led 10-4 before giving up nine straight runs, only to return the favor with four straight runs, including a walk-off single as GSU defeated Texas Southern 14-13 in game three of the weekend series in Southwestern Athletic Conference action at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park. The victory marks the third straight win for the Tigers, who swept TSU in a very competitive three-game series by a total of three runs.

Game 1-Friday, March, 20Grambling 5 Texas Southern 4 (Click here for game recap)Game 2-Saturday, March 21Grambling 4 Texas Southern 3 (Click here for game recap)Game 3-Sunday, March 22Grambling 14 Texas Southern 13In a roller coaster type affair, the Tigers cruised to a 10-4 lead by dropping five runs in the second inning as freshman

Caleb Clines

saw his first action at home and didn’t disappoint, generating a 3-RBI double. Later in the inning, graduate student

Cameron Phelts

produced an RBI-single that brought home Clines. As expected, Phelts crossed home plate via an RBI-single from teammate

Jeremy Almaguer

. Phelts scored a total of six runs in the series and averaged two runs per game, playing a crucial role in sparking Grambling’s offense in times of need with his high-energy and his speed.After Texas Southern responded with a run in the third and fourth inning, respectively, the Tigers answered back in the fourth with a four-run inning as graduate student

Joseph Gunn

produced a sacrifice-fly-RBI that brought home

Jordyn Smith

. GSU’s

Kevin Breaux

then hit an RBI-single that scored Rafael Ramirez III.

Cameron Bufford

took advantage of a TSU mishap and scored on a wild pitch before Phelts cranked an RBI-single to center field that allowed Breaux to cross home plate.Texas Southern trailed 10-4 and seemed down and out before somehow making another furious comeback with a powerful nine unanswered runs, including multiple home runs to take a 13-10 lead in the eighth inning as they were in perfect position to steal the game; however, head coach

James Cooper

and his Tigers calmly responded with three runs in the bottom stanza that began with Ramirez III striking a sacrifice-fly to center field that brought home Phelts. Later in the inning Bufford generated a 2-RBI double to left field that scored

Jahmoi Percival

and fellow Tiger Almaguer.With the game tied 13-13, GSU redshirt junior pitcher

Emir Garrett

came in relief and started the ninth inning on the mound for Grambling. The Tigers forced a ground out before Garrett struck out TSU batter Michael Goudeau. After walking TSU’s pinch batter, Garrett forced Tyrese Clayborne to a pop-fly to end the top of the stanza.In the bottom of the ninth, TSU relief pitcher Jaiden Beck gave up a single to

CJ Mervilus

to open the inning. GSU’s next batter, Phelts, was unlucky as his bunt popped up in foul territory, and TSU catcher Reuben Bennevendo made an acrobatic catch to get the first out. Almaguer then confidently stepped up to the plate and advanced Mervilous with a single to left field.With the pressure mounting up, Beck proceeded to throw a wild pitch that advanced Almaguer to second while the game-winning run, Mervilous, moved to third base. Click here to view a highlight recap video of Grambling’s 3-game sweep over conference foe Texas Southern.

Grambling State travels to Mississippi to face Jackson State on Wednesday, March 24 in non-conference competition. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Braddy Field in Jackson, Miss.

