Grambling fires Kendrick Nord following one game as offensive coordinator

GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Following their 48-21 loss to Arkansas Pine-Bluff, the Grambling Tigers relieved offensive coordinator, Kendrick Nord of his coaching duties with the team, according to Kenn Rashad of HBCU Sports.

Sources have informed me that Grambling State quarterbacks coach/interim offensive coordinator Kendrick Nord has been removed from the coaching staff. — Kenn Rashad (@KennRashad) March 22, 2021

Nord was promoted to the position just one week before after Mark Orlando stepped down as offensive coordinator on Sunday, March 14. Before that, Nord served as the passing game coordinator for seven seasons.

