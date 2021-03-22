Advertisement

Grambling fires Kendrick Nord following one game as offensive coordinator

Following their 48-21 loss to Arkansas Pine-Bluff, the Grambling Tigers football team relieved...
Following their 48-21 loss to Arkansas Pine-Bluff, the Grambling Tigers football team relieved offensive coordinator Kendrick Nord of his coaching duties.(GSU Athletics)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick and Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Following their 48-21 loss to Arkansas Pine-Bluff, the Grambling Tigers relieved offensive coordinator, Kendrick Nord of his coaching duties with the team, according to Kenn Rashad of HBCU Sports.

Nord was promoted to the position just one week before after Mark Orlando stepped down as offensive coordinator on Sunday, March 14. Before that, Nord served as the passing game coordinator for seven seasons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
crash generic
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash
Two bodies were found on Tulane Avenue in Alexandria
APD confirms the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue were homicide victims
Generic crime scene tape photo.
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue

Latest News

Skelton & Sims lead the Jags in dominate 51-23 win over Texas Southern
Prep Baseball Report Louisiana’s Alex Armand joins the show to break down the latest power...
PBR Louisiana’s Alex Armand joins SportsNite to talk high school baseball
PBR Louisiana’s Alex Armand joins SportsNite to talk high school baseball
PBR Louisiana’s Alex Armand joins SportsNite to talk high school baseball
The Saints no longer have their 2022 sixth-round pick because of COVID-19 violations.
Saints lose their 2022 sixth-round pick for COVID-19 violations